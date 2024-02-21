Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,357,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,506,473 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $353,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.