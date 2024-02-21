Fmr LLC Has $358.52 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,028,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145,627 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $358,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $198.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.95 and its 200 day moving average is $185.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.