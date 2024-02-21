Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,327,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 307,370 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Texas Instruments worth $370,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 868,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,211 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,543,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,067,000 after acquiring an additional 488,052 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $9,642,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $30,200,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average of $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

