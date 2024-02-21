Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CP stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

