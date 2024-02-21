Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

GOOG opened at $142.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.62. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

