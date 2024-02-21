Cormark Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. CIBC upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $31,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

