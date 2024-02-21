Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.00.

TSE AEM opened at C$65.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.77. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$59.36 and a one year high of C$82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,504 shares of company stock worth $6,354,862. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

