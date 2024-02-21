Cormark Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

IMG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.06.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.47 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

