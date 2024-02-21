Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.67 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Loblaw Companies in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $7.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.68. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.86.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of L opened at C$139.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$110.52 and a one year high of C$140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.05.

Insider Transactions at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. Insiders own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.