OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stake Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of OSI Systems worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 7,525.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,044,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,375,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $13,461,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OSIS opened at $132.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $139.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,381.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.