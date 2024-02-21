CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.610-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNP opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.73.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 912.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

