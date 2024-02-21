9,526 Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter valued at $15,499,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Stantec by 2,605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 157,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 151,387 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $83.83.

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.