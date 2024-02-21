Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-5% yr/yr to $1.58-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.27 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.700-7.120 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.59.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $181.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Shares of Walmart are set to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total transaction of $76,110,543.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,406,397.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total transaction of $76,110,543.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,406,397.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $65,536,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,514,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,125,594,514.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,735,615 shares of company stock valued at $743,574,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.