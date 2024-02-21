Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC opened at $135.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.02. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.56.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

