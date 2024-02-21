KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of KB Home worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 29.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

