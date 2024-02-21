Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 5,368 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PROG by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PROG by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,945,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 109,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PROG by 143.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 746,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PROG by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRG. Stephens upgraded PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.76. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

