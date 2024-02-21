Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $719,000 Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 345,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Profile



Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

