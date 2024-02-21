Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,698 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.24. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $69.97.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.