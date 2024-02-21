Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,372,410 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,372,410 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AGCO were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

NYSE AGCO opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

