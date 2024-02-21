Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Hancock Whitney worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,848. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

