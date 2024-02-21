Multichain (MULTI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15.00 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multichain has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and $2.50 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multichain Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is an open-source protocol, initially launched as Anyswap on July 20, 2020, designed to facilitate interoperability among diverse blockchains. It allows almost all blockchains to inter-operate, supporting Ethereum-like chains, Bitcoin types, COSMOS chains, and more. It’s a leading cross-chain solution with a total value locked (TVL) of over $5 billion. The protocol offers multiple services, including a Bridge, a Router, anyCall Crosschain Contract Calls, and a Crosschain NFT Bridge and Router, providing secure and cost-effective cross-chain transfers of assets. The governance of the community and ecosystem is managed through the $MULTI token. Its aim is to be the ultimate router for Web 3, fostering the development of the decentralized web.”

