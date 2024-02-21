Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 760,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 186,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

