Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 84.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

