Fmr LLC Has $406.13 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fmr LLC increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.54% of PulteGroup worth $406,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $27,738,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 49.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $103.04 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

