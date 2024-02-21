Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,447. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $401.74 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $404.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.78.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

