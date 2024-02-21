Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 189,418 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,418 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of Old National Bancorp worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $61,389,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 567.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONB. UBS Group reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ONB opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

