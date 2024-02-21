Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,368 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.51% of La-Z-Boy worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of LZB stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.17.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.