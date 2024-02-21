Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

