HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

HTBI stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $446.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

