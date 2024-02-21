Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,126,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,730,666 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $417,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,024,240 shares of company stock worth $4,554,507. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.