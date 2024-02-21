Fmr LLC Lowers Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,750,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,130,502 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.14% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $444,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEO

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.