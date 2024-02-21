Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,371,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.82% of Acadia Healthcare worth $377,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,811,000 after buying an additional 504,572 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 440,221 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $28,751,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 336.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 356,202 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16.

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

