Fmr LLC Has $422.54 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,041 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.05% of Ciena worth $422,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $101,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ciena by 74.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Ciena’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at $23,635,223.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

