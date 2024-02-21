Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,908 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Nutrien worth $393,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $521,017,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,500 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 93.2% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,595,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,035 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nutrien by 43.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,078 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.21.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

