Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enpro also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.80 EPS.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.55. Enpro has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enpro will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Enpro in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enpro during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

