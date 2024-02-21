Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Stepan Stock Down 2.4 %
SCL opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.84.
Stepan Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.
About Stepan
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
