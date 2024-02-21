Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 9.0 %

MD opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $710.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,426,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 624,479 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,492,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,486,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

