APA (NASDAQ:APA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.31. APA has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

