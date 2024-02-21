Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-5.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.16. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after buying an additional 587,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,725,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 488.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 330,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AWI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Stories

