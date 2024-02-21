Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.260-15.260 EPS.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $362.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $368.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.56 and its 200 day moving average is $325.50. The company has a market cap of $360.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.