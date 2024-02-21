Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $64.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company.

In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $49,505,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 91,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,688,000 after acquiring an additional 712,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after acquiring an additional 574,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,873,000 after purchasing an additional 549,823 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,107,000 after purchasing an additional 529,563 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

