Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $51,657.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,391.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $30,885.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $172,057.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $51,657.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $817,391.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,492 shares of company stock worth $314,603 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $346.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

