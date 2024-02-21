ACCO Brands (ACCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

ACCO opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $607.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 215.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

