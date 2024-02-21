Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

PLTK stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,619 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,206 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 488,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Playtika by 185.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 1,568,593 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

