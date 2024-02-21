Head to Head Survey: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) & Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Bank First’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $47.62 million 0.31 $6.16 million ($0.65) -5.69 Bank First $240.60 million 3.69 $74.51 million $7.28 11.77

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Patriot National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Patriot National Bancorp and Bank First, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank First 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bank First has a consensus price target of $96.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.60%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp -4.18% -5.34% -0.23% Bank First 31.03% 10.38% 1.44%

Summary

Bank First beats Patriot National Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, small business administration, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

