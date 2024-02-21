VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.