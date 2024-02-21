VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.15.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties
VICI Properties Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
