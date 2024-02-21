RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $31.45.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

