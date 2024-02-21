Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

LICY stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.90. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

In related news, CFO Debbie Simpson sold 81,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $33,556.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,553.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,359 shares of company stock valued at $63,438. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

