Analysts Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Target Price at $42.50

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.25 million, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.17. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02.
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
