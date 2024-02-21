Analysts Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Target Price at $42.50

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after buying an additional 177,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,107,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.25 million, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.17. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

