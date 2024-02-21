Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price at $20.46

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Bumble stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Bumble has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

